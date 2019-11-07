Suspended Amazon sellers are being stifled by an email glitch as holidays loom

With just over three weeks until Cyber Monday, Amazon's busiest shopping day of the year, some suspended sellers are finding it impossible to get reinstated in preparation for the holiday rush because of an apparent glitch that's keeping them offline.

Third-party merchants, who account for the bulk of volume on Amazon's marketplace, can get suspended for a number of different reasons, often having to do with infringement claims, legitimate or not, from rival sellers. To get back up and running, they have to go through a reinstatement process.

But sellers who are trying to contact Amazon about a suspended account or product listing say they're being redirected to resubmit their appeal through Amazon's Account Health website. That method also fails, resulting in sellers being sent the exact same emailed response.

Here's what Amazon is telling them:

Hello, This is not the correct channel to submit your appeal. Please resubmit your appeal and relevant information for reactivating your account by clicking the Appeal button on the Account Health Dashboard. For reactivation of listings, please visit the Account Health Dashboard and click on the Appeal button next to specific violations and complaints in the Product Policy Compliance section.

One Amazon merchant, who has sold consumer goods on the site for the past decade, told CNBC that he spoke with an employee from Amazon's Account Health support team who confirmed the email was a bug that first appeared on Wednesday. His account was suspended last week after a brand filed an IP infringement complaint.

The seller, who asked not to be identified to preserve his relationship with Amazon, was able to settle the complaint with the brand and submitted a plan of action, which is a necessary step to get reinstated. That's when the message arrived from Amazon, saying the seller was not using the "correct channel."

The merchant said the Amazon representative indicated that, if not for the glitch, his appeal would have been accepted and his business back online.

Representatives from Amazon weren't immediately available for comment.