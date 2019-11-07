TripAdvisor is getting crushed, but trader sees sliver of hope

TripAdvisor just reported earnings, and investors weren't impressed.

The stock tanked more than 20% on Thursday after the company reported a miss on quarterly earnings and revenue on Wednesday evening.

Blue Line Capital president Bill Baruch says the move is a shock, though he does see hope that the stock can turn it around.

"This is a sharp move lower and cause for concern," Baruch told CNBC's "Trading Nation" in an email Thursday. But, "if TripAdvisor can show construction against the November 2017 low there is reason to believe that technical support could be created."

TripAdvisor on Thursday broke briefly below its 2017 low of $29.50. That low was its worst level since 2012.

"Longer-term positive fundamentals surrounding the impact of improvising with their half a billion unique user base makes this stock … 'worth taking a shot,'" he added.

Expedia, which also reported on Wednesday, was also plummeting on Thursday, losing close to 25%. Strategic Wealth Partners president Mark Tepper, who owns Expedia, is cautious until the smoke clears.

"We are going to watch how the stock trades over the next few days," he said in an email to CNBC on Thursday. "The down ~25% move looks overdone [and] shares trade cheap for a long-term share gainer in the travel industry. The quarterly results definitely leave us less constructive on the name and macro conditions/commentary did not help either."

Disclosure: Strategic Wealth Partners owns Expedia.

Disclaimer