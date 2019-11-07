Unicorn founder Mada Seghete reveals why she will 'never ever' celebrate a funding round

LISBON, Portugal — When a start-up raises money, it shouldn't necessarily be seen at as a good thing, according to the co-founder of tech unicorn Branch.

Mada Seghete, Branch's head of strategy and market development, said that though getting funding is a "necessary" step for new companies, it comes at the expense of a team's ownership in their business.

"We will never ever celebrate a fundraise," Seghete said at a CNBC-moderated panel at the Web Summit tech conference. "When you raise money, it's definitely important that you raise money to fuel your company."

"But you do give out a percentage of your equity, you dilute yourself and your employees, and it's not necessarily something to celebrate," she added.

Based in Redwood City, California, Branch sells a technology known as deep-linking, which helps clients create links that direct users to a certain point on their website or app. The company has raised $113 million in funding to date and is backed by Android founder Andy Rubin's Playground Ventures.

Branch last year secured a $1 billion valuation, lifting it into the ranks of an ever-growing group of companies known as unicorns. Venture capitalist Aileen Lee, whose seed-focused fund Cowboy Ventures is another investor in Branch, is thought to have coined the term unicorn in 2013, referring to how rare such firms were at the time.