Netflix is leaving millions on the table by not giving 'The Irishman' a wide theatrical release

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano star in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman." Netflix

Netflix is never going to adhere to the traditional rules of the box office. Yes, the streaming service creates its own content, but it isn't a Hollywood movie studio. Ninety-day film releases at 3,000 theaters across the U.S. just aren't what Netflix does. And that's not about to change, even with a big name like Martin Scorsese. Scorsese's most recent film, a gangster pseudo-biopic called "The Irishman," is currently getting a limited run in theaters in New York and Los Angeles. It will roll out to a few more cities over the next few weeks before finally arriving on Netflix on Nov. 27. Demand for tickets has been high, as Scorsese fans clamor to see his most recent work, which has already been widely praised by critics as "a new American classic." Tickets for showings at the Belasco Theater in New York are currently on StubHub for between $65 and $85 each. The three-hour-and-30-minute flick was passed over by several studios before being nabbed by Netflix. The $100 million production budget, reliance on digital de-aging technology and run-time length were all concerns. Especially, considering the fact that in the last few years it has become harder and harder for movies that aren't blockbuster tentpoles, franchise-linked or animated to post a profit.

"The Irishman" is about prestige. Snagging Scorsese's latest picture will drive incremental sign-ups to its platform for those who are unable to see the Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci-led gangster film. The only reasons "The Irishman" is playing in theaters before it is released on Netflix is because Scorsese, who has recently lamented that big blockbuster Marvel films aren't "cinema," asked for it to be and because Netflix wants the film to be eligible for Oscar contention. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' eligibility requirements state that a film must run at least seven consecutive days at a commercial theater in Los Angeles County and be shown at least three times a day, with at least one screening between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It's the same strategy that Netflix employed with the Oscar-winning "Roma."

