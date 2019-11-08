As TikTok faces US scrutiny, Chinese apps continue to make millions from American users

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game is displayed on a Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy S9 Plus smartphone in an arranged photograph in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. PUBG is a Hunger Games-style competition where 100 players face off with machine guns and assault rifles until only one is left standing.

Chinese-developed apps are making hundreds of millions of dollars from American consumers. It highlights how some of China's biggest firms are expanding internationally, even as its technology faces increased scrutiny in the U.S.

In the third quarter of 2019, apps developed by Chinese firms or by companies with large Chinese investors, accounted for around $745 million in users spending in the U.S., according to data compiled by Sensor Tower for CNBC. The revenue brought in by Chinese apps accounted for 22% of the $3.43 billion spent in the top 100 apps overall.

The mobile app research firm only looked at the top 100 grossing apps in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. There were 25 Chinese apps in the top 100 grossing list — up from 21 in the third quarter of 2018.

The user spending figure was up over 65% year-on-year in the third quarter. And the overall percentage of user spending captured by Chinese apps rose too.