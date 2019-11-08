Asia stocks mixed as investors digest US-China trade developments

Shares in Asia traded mixed on Friday morning as investors digested recent developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Mainland Chinese shares gained in early trade. The Shanghai composite added 0.32% and the Shenzhen component rose 0.43%. The Shenzhen component also advanced 0.467%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, shed 0.26%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% as shares of index heavyweight and conglomerate Softbank Group jumped 3.53%. The Topix index also rose 0.32%.

South Korea's Kospi shed earlier gains as it declined fractionally, with shares of chipmaker falling more than 1%. Shares in Australia also reversed course as the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.19%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.17% lower.

U.S.-China trade sentiment got a boost on Thursday, as Gao Feng, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry, said both sides had agreed to simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on one another's goods, according to the country's state broadcaster. The ministry spokesperson said both sides were closer to a so-called "phase one" trade agreement following constructive negotiations over the past two weeks.

A U.S. official also said both sides agreed to the tariffs rollback, according to Reuters. Still, the outlet also reported the plan faces fierce internal opposition in the White House.

"The elevation of discussion from a trade truce to a possible tariff rollback is important and suggests both China and the US have come under pressure to seal a deal," Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

Those developments came ahead of the release of China's October trade data, expected to be out around 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.