US futures point to lower open

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 44 points, indicating a negative open of more than 10 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

Investors are closely monitoring news on the China-U.S. trade front, after a spokesperson for the Chinese commerce ministry said that both sides had agreed to cancel existing tariffs in phases.

Furthermore, Data released Friday morning showed that Chinese exports and imports declined less than expected in the month of October, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, said there "won't be any auto tariffs" from the U.S. on Europe next week. President Trump has until November 13 to decide whether he will pursue with car tariffs on the EU.