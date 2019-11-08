Elon Musk gloats to hedge fund adversary over Tesla surge, calling David Einhorn 'Mr. Unicorn'

SpaceX founder Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has fired back at one of his biggest hedge fund adversaries, ridiculing Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn in a letter shared on Twitter for his position against the electric car maker.

Musk addresses Einhorn as "Mr. Unicorn" and himself as "Treelon," pointing out the losses that Greenlight has suffered due to its short position against Tesla. (Musk agreed last month to donate 1 million trees to the Arbor Day Foundation last month.)

While the company's shares are barely positive for the year, they've been on a tear lately since the company crushed third-quarter earnings estimates more than two weeks ago. The stock is up 7.1% this week and 39.8% over the past month, leading Musk to take a victory lap. He accused Einhorn of making "numerous false allegations against Tesla."

"It is understandable that you wish to save face with your investors, given the losses you suffered from Tesla's successful third quarter, especially since you've had several down years in performance and a sharp drop in assets under management from $15 billion to $5 billion," Musk wrote. "You have our sympathies."

CNBC has reached out to Greenlight for comment.