How I conquered the 8 biggest fears about starting a business

Before I started my company GMM Nonstick Coatings in 2007, my biggest fear was "What if it fails?"

A wise older friend who had started and sold a number of large companies said, "People on their deathbed usually regret the things they did not do, not their failures. If you don't try, you'll never know if you have it in you."

This was great advice, and changed my attitude in a way that transformed my fear into an advantage.

Ten years later I had built GMM into one of the largest suppliers of nonstick coatings in the world, and we were acquired by a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in one of the largest buyouts in our industry.

Over the years, many prospective CEOs have confided in me about what scares them, and I always find that by looking at these fears in a new light, you can defang them. Below are the most common fears I hear about, and ways to transform them into advantages: