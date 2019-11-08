Ohio State's star football player suspended for accepting loan

Chase Young of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois.

Ohio State's star defensive end, a favorite for the NFL's No. 1 draft pick next year, has been suspended from this week's upcoming game for accepting a loan from a family friend last year — in violation of NCAA rules.

"Ohio State's Chase Young will not play in this Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into," Ohio State's Associate Athletics Director Jerry Emig said in a statement to CNBC. The suspension is for one game only, but the university is uncertain if it will be extended, he said.

Young's agent Tim Nevius, a former NCAA investigator, on Twitter that Young accepted the money from a "close family friend to cover basic life expenses." He called the NCAA rules "unfair and outdated," and says the loan was repaid months ago.

Neither Young nor Nevius responded to requests for comment made to Nevius' office. The size of the loan wasn't disclosed.

In late September, the association sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposing his "Fair Pay to Play Act," a bill that would allow student athletes to profit off their likeness. Last month, after mounting pressure, the NCAA announced it would "embrace change" by taking the first steps to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. The new rules do not go into affect until January 2021.

Under NCAA guidelines, college athletes are allowed to accept student loans and scholarships to pay for expenses. The association does not currently allow students to profit off their name and likeness.

The NCAA declined to comment on the investigation, referring questions to Ohio State, which is running the investigation.