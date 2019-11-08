Oprah Winfrey bought her next-door neighbor's California ranch for $6.85 million — take a look inside

Oprah Winfrey has added yet another Montecito, California property to portfolio — a ranch previously owned by her neighbor, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges, according to Variety.

Bridges first listed the property in April for just under $8 million, and Winfrey ultimately bought it for $6.85 million.

Winfrey already owns two properties in the area: She purchased the first, nicknamed the "Promised Land," for $50 million in 2001, and the other, nicknamed "Seamair Farm," for $29 million in 2015.

Built in 1919 and renovated in 2016, Winfrey's latest property sits on four acres of land, according to the listing. Take a look inside.