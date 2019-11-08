Oprah Winfrey bought her next-door neighbor's California ranch for $6.85 million — take a look inside

Oprah Winfrey has added yet another Montecito, California property to portfolio — a ranch previously owned by her neighbor, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges, according to Variety.
Bridges first listed the property in April for just under $8 million, and Winfrey ultimately bought it for $6.85 million.
Winfrey already owns two properties in the area: She purchased the first, nicknamed the "Promised Land," for $50 million in 2001, and the other, nicknamed "Seamair Farm," for $29 million in 2015.
Built in 1919 and renovated in 2016, Winfrey's latest property sits on four acres of land, according to the listing. Take a look inside.
The main home has a living, dining and family room. There are five fireplaces, wood floors and large windows throughout the open-concept floor plan.
The kitchen has updated appliances, wood floors and quartz countertops.
The master bedroom has a bathroom, a fireplace and a walk-in closet.
The property also includes a horse stable, a guest house and a pool.
Winfrey also owns other properties, including a 43-acre Orcas Island, Washington compound she purchased for $8.3 million; a $14 million home and separate property in Telluride, Colorado; and a 163-acre ranch on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Winfrey is currently worth about $3 billion, according to Forbes.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: