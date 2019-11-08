Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Oprah Winfrey bought her next-door neighbor's California ranch for $6.85 million — take a look inside

VIDEO1:0001:00
Oprah recently bought Jeff Bridges' former California ranch — take a look
Life

Oprah Winfrey has added yet another Montecito, California property to portfolio — a ranch previously owned by her neighbor, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges, according to Variety.

Bridges first listed the property in April for just under $8 million, and Winfrey ultimately bought it for $6.85 million.

Winfrey already owns two properties in the area: She purchased the first, nicknamed the "Promised Land," for $50 million in 2001, and the other, nicknamed "Seamair Farm," for $29 million in 2015.

Built in 1919 and renovated in 2016, Winfrey's latest property sits on four acres of land, according to the listing. Take a look inside.

Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon

The main home has a living, dining and family room. There are five fireplaces, wood floors and large windows throughout the open-concept floor plan.

Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon
Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon
Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon

The kitchen has updated appliances, wood floors and quartz countertops.

Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon

The master bedroom has a bathroom, a fireplace and a walk-in closet.

Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon
Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon
Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon

The property also includes a horse stable, a guest house and a pool.

Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon
Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon
Eric Foote, Elevated Horizon

Winfrey also owns other properties, including a 43-acre Orcas Island, Washington compound she purchased for $8.3 million; a $14 million home and separate property in Telluride, Colorado; and a 163-acre ranch on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Winfrey is currently worth about $3 billion, according to Forbes.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss:

VIDEO1:1801:18
Treat your friend like a billionaire with one of these gifts
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact