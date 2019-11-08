'Shining' sequel 'Doctor Sleep' eyes $25 million opening, earns Stephen King's blessing

Since 1976, nearly 50 movies based on Stephen King's prolific collection of novels, novellas and short stories have been released in cinemas around the globe.

On Friday, "Doctor Sleep" arrives.

"Doctor Sleep" tells the story of Danny Torrance, the young son of Jack Torrance from "The Shining," who is now grown. Danny, played by Ewan McGregor, has been numbing his psychic abilities with alcohol but is still haunted by the memory of his father. When he meets a young girl who possesses the same gifts that he has, he must protect her from a group of people who seek to kill her and steal her powers.

The Warner Bros. film, which is rated R, is expected to earn between $20 million and $25 million in its opening weekend.

"Once people see this movie Thursday night, I think we are going to see some really big numbers," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

Dergarabedian saw a screener of the film last month and said the film "is very R," hinting at moments of horror and gore that were not shown in the trailer.

"It's going to play a little bit older," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, agreed. "It's a little more cerebral. It could open at $25 million. It's a King movie, and his fans will show up."