Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Gap, Take-Two & more

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2015/05/13: Red Disney signage inside a shopping mall, placed near the ceiling, close to light tracks. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Walt Disney — Disney shares rallied 3.7% in midday trading after it reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, 12 cents a share better than what Wall Street analysts had expected. Revenue also beat forecasts, boosted by a 52% increase in studio entertainment revenue amid a strong movie box office performance. Its long-awaited streaming service, Disney+, is set to launch on November 12.

Monster Beverage — Shares of the energy drink maker gained more than 3% after the company beat earnings and revenue estimates for the third quarter. Sales rose 11%, and the company also announced a $500 million share repurchase program.

Gap — The apparel retailer's stock fell 7% after the company announced that CEO Art Peck would be stepping down, effective immediately. The company also warned that its results for the current quarter would be weaker-than-expected. The slide in the stock price wiped $466 million from the company's value.

Zillow — Zillow's stock popped more than 12% after it reported a loss 12 cents per share for the third quarter, smaller than the 21 cents a share loss for which Wall Street was preparing. The real estate website operator's revenue came in above estimates, and it gave an upbeat forecast as well.

Take-Two Interactive — Take-Two rose 2.3% after reporting a better-than-expected $2.02 per share in profit for its fiscal second quarter. The quarter's performance was buoyed by strong demand for its NBA, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption games.

Teradata — Shares of the data analytics software company plunged more than 16% on weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Teradata posted a profit of 32 cents per share on $459 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 40 cents on $486 million in revenue. The company also issued soft earnings guidance for the current quarter and announced CEO Oliver Ratzesberger resigned, effective immediately.

Dropbox — Dropbox slid nearly 6% despite better-than-expected earnings. The cloud storage company earned 13 cents per share in the third quarter, 2 cents ahead of estimates, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also topped estimates. The company said it is benefiting from its new desktop app as well as good results from its Dropbox Spaces collaboration software.

SurveyMonkey — Shares of online cloud-based survey company tanked 9% after the company reported disappointing third-quarter earnings. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $79.3 million, which beat estimates of $77.95 million.

– CNBC's Yun Li, Pippa Stevens, Fred Imbert and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.