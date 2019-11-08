The president shoots back at Leon Cooperman: 'He's doing very well with Trump'

President Donald Trump offered some advice Friday for billionaire Leon Cooperman, who said earlier this week that Trump shouldn't run for reelection if he doesn't change his behavior.

"Tell Leon, who I don't know, congratulations because he's doing very well with Trump," the president said during a scrum with reporters Friday and in response to a question from CNBC's Eamon Javers.

In a CNBC interview Monday, Cooperman criticized Trump for his conduct that the Omega Advisors founder said is dividing America. Later in the day Friday, Cooperman said he would be supporting fellow billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for president, though Bloomberg has not yet declared an official candidacy.

"He has to become a president for the entire country and not just his base. So if I was him, if I'm not prepared to change my behavior, I would take a victory lap and not run again," Cooperman said of Trump.

The president said he has seen Cooperman but does not know him, adding that he is entitled to "his own view" though the economy has done well under Trump's guidance.