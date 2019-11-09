How 3-D printing is transforming the $12 trillion manufacturing industry and fueling the 4th Industrial Revolution

A man is seen admiring 3-D models made with HP printers at Industry Week in Barcelona, Spain. The objective is to accelerate the use of technologies and industrial sectors such as robotics, molds and matrices, new materials and 3-D printing. SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

A French cosmetics giant uses one to create artificial skin. A Wisconsin start-up designs ceramic guides that pinpoint tumors in individual cancer patients. Workers on a remote North Sea oil rig make replacement parts on the spot rather than wait days for a ship or helicopter to arrive. All these actions are made possible by one technology: 3-D printing. Developed in the 1980s, 3-D printers create three-dimensional objects by laying down successive layers of material, a process called additive manufacturing. The technology has evolved to work with different types of substances: plastics, metals and now biological materials. Management consulting firm A.T. Kearney describes 3-D printing as a technology that is disrupting the $12 trillion manufacturing industry. "3-D printing, or additive manufacturing — will push the production of goods closer to the consumer, democratizing manufacturing on a global scale and allowing products to be cost-effectively customized to consumers' needs," said the firm in a report that described the U.S. as the world leader but with Germany, South Korea and Italy among the countries working hard to catch up. The adoption is gradual. "3-D printing is having the largest impact on industries which manufacture low-volume, high-value parts which may benefit from mass customization," said Dr. Bryony Core, senior technology analyst at IDTechEx, an independent analyst firm based in Cambridgeshire, England. The aerospace and medical industries have been the most enthusiastic adopters, she says, but the list of industries embracing the technology is expanding. They include Boeing and Airbus, Ford and other automakers, consumer electronics manufacturers like Foxconn and brewers like Heineken. IDTech Ex estimates the market for 3-D printing should grow at a brisk 13% rate from $9.87 billion now to $31 billion by 2029.

Ford Motor Company is exploring how large one-piece auto parts, like car spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles, as the first automaker to pilot the Stratasys Infinite Build 3D printer. Source: Ford Motor Company

The capacity to create 3-D objects immediately is changing manufacturing, said Jos Burger, CEO of Ultimaker, a maker of industrial 3-D printers based in the Netherlands. Customers can go to a dashboard, select a component and send G code (which translates the product specs to a code the printer understands). "The G code is traveling, not an object," said Burger. "That is a revolution growing incredibly fast." French cosmetics maker L'Oreal has been using 3-D technology for more than 20 years, said Anne Debauge, digital director of the packaging and development department. The printers are deployed in 21 of the company's 40 plants worldwide. The availability of 3-D printers in company plants enhances the role of employees, said Debauge. "They become actors rather than coordinators." The company's original use of the printers was to develop prototypes of bottles and packages for its beauty products, but their use has evolved. L'Oreal is now exploring another capability of 3-D printers: bioprinting. By building layers of living cells, 3-D printers can create human skin. "Thanks to cutting-edge technological tools, we can print living cells and implant them into other living material," said Jérémie Soeur, head of L'Oreal's cellular and tissue engineering group, in an interview posted on the company's website. The 3-D-printed skin could be used to test products and reduce the controversial use of live animals, for example.

L'Oreal is exploring the use of 3-D-printed skin to test products and reduce the controversial use of live animals. Above, reconstructed human epidermis at the Lyon EpiSkin facility. Philippe Gotteland | L’Oréal /EpiSkin

Soeur imagined a time when dermatologists could store samples of patient cells and print them directly onto patients after a severe wound or burn. In the long term, scientists believe they will be able to print entire organs from a patient's own cells, reducing the need for donors and the possibility of rejection that now occurs with transplants.

Future prospects