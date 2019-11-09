Saudi Aramco will offer less than 1% of shares to individual investors in IPO

Signage of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019.



Saudi Aramco will sell up to 0.5% of its shares to individual investors in what could be the largest initial public offering in history.

The world's largest oil company released its prospectus Saturday, providing further details about its highly anticipated public debut. The process begins Nov. 17 and closes Dec. 4, with a final offer price as well as the number and overall percentage of shares to be sold determined at the end of this period.

The Saudi government will face a lockup period of six months on further sales of shares after Aramco's public offering. The IPO is being underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, among others.

Aramco announced last Sunday that it plans to float its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange — known as the Tadawul — in December.

Analysts' valuations of the company have varied from $1.2 trillion to $2.3 trillion. In comparison, Aramco's closest U.S. rival, Exxon Mobil, has a market cap of nearly $300 billion and Chevron is valued at about $229 billion.

The much-anticipated IPO was first flagged in 2016 by the government of Saudi Arabia, and has faced multiple delays, reportedly amid concerns its finances would be publicly scrutinized. Drone attacks on its key oil facilities in September also raised worries about security and threatened to jeopardize its planned listing.

Aramco warned that terrorism and armed conflict could materially impact the market price of its shares.