NFL player Carl Nassib saves 85% of his income—here's where he invests his money

NFL linebacker Carl Nassib makes a base salary of $2.03 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and he saves most of it.

After all, "It would be really hard to spend 50% of my income in one year," the 26-year-old tells CNBC Make It.

While Nassib is earning a massive paycheck, he's also smart with how he handles it: The team captain sticks to a monthly budget of $3,500 for rent, food and bills, and spends another $400 to $500 on miscellaneous expenses.

By keeping his spending in check, he estimates he saves 85% of his income.

"I have about one-third of my money invested and the rest of it is in cash," says Nassib. "A lot of people will say that that's way too much to have in cash, but I don't feel rushed to jump into any investments or any opportunities right now. I'm going to take my time, learn more and more every day and wait for a really good opportunity to strike."

The money he does invest mostly goes into index funds, which are highly diversified and typically low-fee funds that anyone can invest in. Plus, "I'm investing in electric utility stocks because I think electric cars are going to be really big," he says. "And I have a little bit of money invested in copper because electric cars use a lot more copper than regular cars."

Four years into his NFL career, Nassib is already thinking about life after football. "The NFL career is a fickle one," he says. "Who knows when it's going to end."

That's why he's taking advantage of compound interest when he's young and considering starting a company down the line.

Regardless of how his income fluctuates in the future, though, he plans to continue to keep his expenses low: "I try to live a normal life and not live outside my means."

