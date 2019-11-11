American flight skids off runway at O'Hare as early snowstorm disrupts hundreds of flights

An American Airlines flight slid off a runway "due to icy conditions" at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Monday, the company said.

The incident occurred as a storm brought an early snow to the city, grounding more than 400 flights and delaying hundreds more. No injuries were reported among the 38 passengers and crew who were on board.

Flight 4125, an Embraer E-145 regional jet, was arriving in Chicago from Piedmont Triad International Airport, near Greensboro, North Carolina, when it skidded off the runway. American will evaluate the damage once the plane is removed.

As of midday Monday, nearly 480 flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare airport, the third-busiest in the U.S., were canceled, about 15% of the day's schedule, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com. Another 542 flights were delayed. The airport is a hub of both American and Chicago-based United.

Ninety flights were canceled in and out of Chicago Midway International Airport.