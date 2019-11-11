Apple shouldn't pass the blame of gender bias to Goldman Sachs, says complainant

Apple is wrong to try and deflect responsibility regarding claims of gender bias involving the Apple Card to Goldman Sachs, the man whose viral tweets sparked an investigation by Wall Street regulators told CNBC on Monday.

David Heinemeier Hansson, a tech entrepreneur, alleged on Twitter last week that the Apple Card gave him a credit limit 20 times higher than the one it gave his wife, even though she has the higher credit score and the couple jointly files tax returns. The New York Department of Financial Services opened an investigation into Goldman's credit card practices after Hansson's tweets.

"I don't feel like I'm a customer of Goldman Sachs," Hansson, creator of the Ruby on Rails programming framework, said on "Closing Bell." "I feel like I'm a customer of Apple."

In a March blog post announcing the venture, Apple said it was launching "an innovative, new kind of credit card created by Apple and designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life."

Apple launched Apple Card in August, in partnership with both Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. Hansson says that because Apple's brand is on the card, the company has to accept responsibility for problems that ensue, similar to if the iPhone was defective.

"Do I go to Foxconn if I have an issue with my iPhone? Of course I don't," he said. "I go to Apple. This is an Apple product, and Apple owns this fully."