What to watch today: Dow to fall, Bloomberg leads Trump in matchup and Alibaba's sales record

In the week ahead, President Donald Trump speaks tomorrow to during an Economic Club of New York luncheon. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee. Powell appears before the House Budget Committee Thursday. (CNBC) Liberty Media (FWONA) is among the few companies issuing quarterly earnings this morning, while no major companies are releasing earnings after today's closing bell.

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open for the Monday session, potentially interrupting a very bullish run for stocks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at record highs Friday, as the S&P finished a fifth consecutive week of gains and the Nasdaq posted its sixth straight weekly advance. The S&P 500 is on track for its best year since 2013, registering a 23.4% gain so far this year. (CNBC) U.S. stocks are open for regular trading today, but the Veterans Day holiday will see the bond market, banks and government offices closed, and there will be no mail delivery today. There's also no economic reports today. However, there's one Fed speech today from with Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.

Trump said the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tomorrow. "We have another transcript coming out which is very important," Trump told reporters. (Reuters)

House Republicans are calling for the Ukraine whistleblower and Hunter Biden to testify before Congress as the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into Trump prepares for public hearings this month. Rep. Devin Nunes said Biden's testimony would shed light on "Ukraine's pervasive corruption" and the reasons for Trump's skepticism of the country. (CNBC)

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley claims in her new memoir that two of Trump's senior advisors tried to subvert him in order to "save the country." Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly confided in Haley that they were trying to resist the president and encouraged her do the same, she said. (CNBC)



* Former Trump adviser John Bolton has a book deal (AP)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg leads Trump by 6 percentage points in a hypothetical 2020 matchup, according to a new poll. The poll comes as Bloomberg considers jumping into the Democratic presidential primary, though he's still note sure if he'll enter the race. (CNBC)



* Still unknown? Many have yet to form opinions on Warren (CNBC)

The White House will issue its final decision on vaping products this week. Trump said last week that he plans to raise the vaping age to 21 "or so" but also suggested that the administration may be backing off plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The FDA doesn't have the authority to raise the smoking age, so it's unclear how the policy could be pursued. (CNBC)

The New York Department of Financial Services is launching an investigation into Goldman Sachs' credit card practices after a tech entrepreneur accused the bank's Apple Credit Card algorithm of discriminating against women when determining credit card limits. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak alleged that Apple Card gave him 10 times the credit limit that his wife got. (CNBC)

Protests in Hong Kong took a violent turn today, heightening an already volatile situation days after a group of pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested in the city. A Hong Kong protester is in critical condition after being shot by police on Monday. Separately, a man was doused with an unknown liquid and set aflame, now in critical condition. (CNBC)

Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson died unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday. One of the nation's leading health care executives, Tyson was 60. Under his leadership, the nation's largest non-profit health system became a leading advocate in the movement to improve the delivery on care and benefits in the U.S. (CNBC)

Uber (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed regret for describing the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a "serious mistake." Saudi Arabia is Uber's fifth-largest shareholder and the head of its sovereign wealth fund is a member of the board. (CNBC)

The growing wealth gap separating the rich from the rest of the U.S. is an issue that needs to be resolved, J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday night on CBS. His remarks come amid increased criticism of the rich by certain U.S. presidential hopefuls, particularly Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. (CNBC)