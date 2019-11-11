US futures point to lower open

U.S. stock index futures were lower Monday morning.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 105 points, indicating a negative open of more than 121 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both lower as well.

Investors are closely monitoring news on the China-U.S. trade front, after President Donald Trump said Friday that he has not agreed to scrap tariffs on Chinese goods. His comments followed news from earlier last week, from the Chinese commerce ministry said that both sides had agreed to cancel existing tariffs in phases.

Market players are also following new demonstrations in Hong Kong. Local police have reportedly opened fire on Monday at mass protests, which re-emerged after the arrest of three pro-democracy lawmakers over the weekend.

On the data front, there is no data releases scheduled.

The bond market is closed Monday due to Veterans Day.

In corporate news, Grocery Outlet and Tencent Music are set to report after the bell.