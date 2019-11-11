European stocks seen lower on dampened trade hopes

European markets looked set to open lower Monday morning amid a dampening of optimism over U.S.-China trade, after U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he had agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 14 points lower at 7,345, the DAX was expected to open down around 47 points at 13,182 and the CAC 40 was set to fall by around 21 points to 5,869, according to IG data.

Hopes of trade progress rose on Thursday when China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing and Washington had agreed to lift existing tariffs on one another's goods, but Trump on Friday said he had not agreed to any rollbacks.

Asian markets fell on Monday afternoon with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbling more than 2% after political tensions flared up in the city once again. Protesters were injured after local police opened fire with live rounds, while a group of pro-democracy lawmakers was arrested in the city.

Back in Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists emerged victorious in the country's second parliamentary election of the year, but the far-right Vox party doubled its seats, setting the stage for difficult government discussions.

A survey released Monday showed British employers' hiring plans have climbed off an 18-month low, indicating a slightly more upbeat picture of the labor market than that which caused two Bank of England policymakers to advocate for a cut to interest rates last week.

On the data front, U.K. third-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) and business investment figures are due at 9:30 a.m. London time, along with September's services, industrial and manufacturing output and goods trade balance numbers.. Italian industrial output data for September is set for release at 9:00 a.m. London time.