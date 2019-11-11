Hong Kong protesters injured, one critically, after police open fire with live rounds

A protester attempts to pick up a teargas canister fired by police during a demonstration on November 10, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

A Hong Kong protester is in critical condition after being shot by police on Monday, potentially inflaming an already volatile situation days after a group of pro-democracy lawmakers was arrested in the city.

A hospital press officer told CNBC that a 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound. Earlier, a police spokesperson said two people were hurt and taken conscious to the hospital after police opened fire with live rounds.

The injured individuals were conscious when they were removed from the scene, said the press officer, who did not say how many shots were fired. The incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. local time outside the Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway station.

Protesters blocked roads and vandalized shopping malls across Hong Kong's New Territories and Kowloon peninsula on Sunday during another weekend of anti-government demonstrations.