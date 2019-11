Tesla cars are delivered to a showroom in Brooklyn on April 25, 2019 in New York City.

Jefferies sees stock climbing more than 18% in the next year due to prospects for longer-term profitability. The firm raised its price target on the electric automaker on Monday to $400 a share from $300 a share.

Tesla shares rose 0.9% in premarket trading from its previous close of $337.14. Jefferies, which has a buy rating on the stock, now ranks as one of the highest Wall Street price targets on Tesla.