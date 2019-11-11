Stock trading is back but no one is charging for it, thanks to millennials

Pedestrians pass in front of a Charles Schwab bank branch in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Christopher Dilts | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Brokerage firms won't profit off the recent rise in stock trading the way they have historically. Millennials might be to blame. Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and the other industry leaders adjusted from around $5 per trade to zero commissions in October. Analysts say they had no choice if they wanted to get a younger generation of novice traders who grew up being offered products from Facebook to YouTube for free. "The impetus behind this was Schwab and other discount brokers seeing saturation at the current level of investors," said Stephen Biggar, analyst at Argus Research. "They're trying to get the next layer of investor level of investor and making it easier for them to invest." That next "layer" had been increasingly turning to newer options like Robinhood. The zero-fee stock trading start-up was able to bring in more than 6 million customers, and a $7.6 billion valuation by offering free stock trading. Student loan start-up SoFi, and more recently Square, also offer free stock trading. Biggar said the older firms were "watching from a distance" and "started to take more notice" as soon as start-ups reached a certain level of client.

The rise in trading

Retail trading has taken off in the past decade. Average daily client trades at Charles Schwab nearly doubled from 400,000 six years ago to 767,000 in 2018, according to data from Argus Research. Active brokerage accounts have also nearly doubled. But revenue per trade has gone in the other direction, from $12.29 to $7.24 during the same time frame. Richard Repetto, principal at Sandler O'Neil, said the increase in trading is thanks to a record bull market, modest volatility and ad spending by the brokerage firms. Pricing trades had been going down for 20 years, but Repetto said analysts "didn't think zero would come this quickly." "Trading has been growing — the more difficult thing has been what firms make on it," Repetto told CNBC. "It's getting more competitive and they don't want to lose the next generation." Shares of the major brokerage firms plummeted after the announcement they were going to zero, mostly because of the chunk of revenue they were walking away from. At TD Ameritrade, commissions made up 25% of annual revenue and 16% of E-Trade, according to JMP Securities. For Schwab, it was 7% of annual revenue. Commissions fed about $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, according to Schwab's chief financial officer. But firms are now leaning on other sources of revenue.

Paying for free trades