Elizabeth Warren's fracking ban pledge shows a 'total lack of understanding,' oil guru Yergin says

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — One of the energy industry's most prominent experts is flabbergasted at Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren's promise to ban fracking if elected.

"The notion just to say I'm going to stop fracking, it is like this all-encompassing term — what are you talking about? I mean really, what are you talking about?" Dan Yergin, the vice chairman of IHS Markit and founder of IHS Cambridge Energy Research Associates asked during the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) on Monday.

"If she's in the lead then I think that becomes a factor that hangs over oil," the market veteran and oil historian told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

"In the U.S., oil production is primarily regulated by the states but there is so much that the federal government can do with a thousand cuts of regulation and so forth … and to just say she's against fracking shows a total lack of understanding."

"And by the way, this has been one of the most dynamic parts of the U.S. economy — you're talking about millions of jobs," Yergin added. "This is just some notion, and they're not even able to explain what they don't like about fracking."

Warren and her supporters — and environmentalists as a whole — would disagree. In September Warren, who is a close contender for the top spot on Democratic polls, pledged to put a "total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands" and "ban fracking everywhere" on her first day in office.

The Massachusetts senator has put combating climate change at the top of her list of campaign promises, and a growing number of American voters, particularly millennials, rate the issue as a key concern. Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris have made similar pledges.

Opponents of fracking, the fossil fuel extraction process that has catapulted the U.S. to becoming the world's largest producer of oil, have sounded the alarm over its negative environmental impacts including air and groundwater pollution and increasing earthquake risk.

But the fracking industry is supported by a wide range of interests, not least the U.S. economy and national security, industry analysts argue.

International Energy Agency Director Fatih Birol in September told CNBC that a fracking ban "would have major implications on the market for the U.S. economy, for jobs growth and everything," and was "not good news for energy security, because U.S. natural gas provides a lot of security to the markets."

"Up to recently, before the U.S. shale gas revolution, Russia was the country which was dominating alone the gas markets," Birol also said. "With the U.S. coming into the picture, there is a choice, there are options for the consumers, better for energy security, for diversification."