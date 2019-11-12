Skip Navigation
100 of the world's most promising start-ups to watch in 2019

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Every year, CNBC scans the globe looking for the 100 venture-backed start-ups that have the potential to transform industries and become tomorrow's household names. Our 2019 Upstart 100 list showcases young start-ups that are building and scaling businesses addressing the rapidly changing technological era we live in. Selected from more than 600 nominees globally, each one was scored on eight equally weighted quantitative metrics (read more about our methodology here).

Each Upstart has raised no more than $50 million in venture capital, which means valuations are still relatively low, while promise and potential are high. And although the unicorns of 2019 have represented at times frothy, fadlike market trends, the Upstart 100 companies present a broader picture of where venture capitalists are placing their bets in the more distant future.

The companies that made this year's Upstart 100 list represent nearly every sector of the economy, from enterprise software and finance to insurance, health care and retail. They come from 10 different countries, 16 U.S. states and DC. Of the 100, 25 are led by women. All of them are less than five years old, but 40 are less than three years old and 11 were founded just last year.

And all of the 100 companies on the list have quickly become entrepreneurial success stories worth keeping an eye on.

Upstart 100 2019

Company Description Headquarters Founded
AiFiAI-driven checkout-free systems for retail storesSanta Clara, CA2016
Airspace TechnologiesLogistics platform for time-sensitive shipments, like donated organs or replacement partsSan Diego2019
AISERAAI-driven help desk for IT, HR and customer servicePalo Alto, CA2017
Alpha MedicalMobile platform providing basic health-care services for womenPalo Alto, CA2017
AporetoCybersecurity solution for hybrid and multicloud workplace applicationsSan Jose, CA2016
Arkose LabsFraud and abuse prevention for large enterprises, backed by PayPalSan Francisco2017
ArrcusFlexible operating system for enterprises, deployable in data centers and on the cloudSan Jose, CA2016
AttaboticsRobotic supply chain system that reduces warehouse space needsCalgary, Alberta, Canada2016
Awake SecurityAutomated cyberthreat detection and triageSanta Clara, CA2014
AxoniusCybersecurity for a company's myriad connected devicesNew York2017
BeddrFDA-cleared sleep-monitoring appMountain View, CA2017
Beekeepers NaturalsHealth and wellness products made from honey and honey byproductsLos Angeles2015
BloomscapeE-commerce houseplantsDetroit2018
Blue HexagonDeep-learning cybersecurity platform founded by a former Qualcomm engineerSunnyvale, CA2017
BookDocAppointment booker and online health-care platformSelangor, Malaysia2015
brrr°Maker of cooling fabrics for apparel brands like Gap and Jos. A. BankAtlanta2015
CHEQAI-driven ad verification that exposes fake fansTel Aviv, Israel2016
CmdData breach prevention for Uber and other cloud-first companiesVancouver, British Columbia, Canada2016
cmorqSubscription-based blockchain and cryptocurrency dataNew York2018
CodeSignalData-driven talent discovery that's taking on bias in hiringSan Francisco2015
Common NetworksWireless internet provider built on open 5G technologySan Francisco2016
CoordUrban 'curbside data' platform for government, construction and transportationNew York2016
Cumulus Digital SystemsInternet of Tools-powered platform that makes industrial facilities saferBoston2018
CylusTech designed to protect railway and metro systems from cyberthreatsTel Aviv, Israel2017
Daily HarvestFrozen healthy smoothies and soups delivered straight to your doorNew York2015
Deep GenomicsAI-derived genetic therapies and medicinesToronto2014
DispatchCourier platform designed for same-day delivery tracked in real timeBloomington, MN2016
DUST IdentityTech that creates an unclonable identity layer on any digital recordBoston2018
EclypsiumCloud platform that protects organizations from nontraditional firmware attacksBeaverton, OR2017
FintruX NetworkPeer-to-peer blockchain lending for start-ups and small businessesSingapore2017
FlavorCloudFriction-free international shipping and returns for retailersSeattle2018
FleetsmithAutomated Apple device management for IT teamsSan Francisco2016
FlutterwaveDigital payment platform for global merchants and payment-service providersLagos, Nigeria2016
FOSSAOpen-source management software for enterprise teams from Uber to VerizonSan Francisco2015
FutureFuel.ioSaaS platform democratizing student-debt benefits for employersBoston2016
GrabangoCheckout-free shopping technology created by a Pandora co-founderBerkeley, CA2016
Helium HealthElectronic medical records for Africa's premier hospitalsLagos, Nigeria2016
Honeybee HealthOnline pharmacy offering prescription meds at direct wholesale pricesLos Angeles2018
IllumiCareData platform helping health-care providers order fewer and less-expensive tests and medicationsBirmingham, AL2014
Indio Technologies IncDigitized insurance application and renewal process for businessesSan Francisco2016
Iris AutomationDrone operation helping autonomous vehicles avoid obstacles and collisions from the skySan Francisco2015
LinktreeTool to let users like Alicia Keys and Pearl Jam push fans to multiple links in their Instagram bioMelbourne, Australia2016
Locus BiosciencesCRISPR-engineered antibacterial productsMorrisville, NC2015
LolliBitcoin rewards for online shoppersNew York2018
LuminanceAI-driven analysis of legal documentationCambridge, UK2015
Made InDirect-to-consumer kitchen cookware backed by a Bonobos co-founderAustin, TX2017
Mammoth BiosciencesThe world's first CRISPR-based disease detection platformSan Francisco2017
Mented CosmeticsOnline cosmetics store designed with women of color in mindNew York2017
Modern FertilityFertility hormone testing at a fraction of the traditional costSan Francisco2017
Movandi5G developer expanding wireless communication and connectivity worldwideIrvine, CA2016
Nabta HealthHealth platform designed for women in the Middle East and North AfricaDubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates2017
NanitAI-driven baby-monitoring devices created to track sleep behavior and patternsNew York2014
NeuroFlowDigital platform specifically designed to track mental health and wellnessPhiladelphia2017
NobulReal estate marketplace where brokers and agents compete for consumer's businessToronto2016
Obsidian SecurityCyberthreat protection for enterprise cloud infrastructures and data centersNewport Beach, CA2017
OpsaniDevOps software that continuously optimizes cloud infrastructure anytime new code is createdRedwood City, CA2015
Origin3-D printer for manufacturing materials and consumer-grade productsSan Francisco2015
OSAROAI-derived software designed to automate industrial roboticsSan Francisco2015
OvertimeNetwork developed for recording, sharing and editing sports videos and highlightsNew York2016
PapaGrandkids on demandMiami2017
PerksyReal-time market research gamified for millennial and Gen Z audiencesNew York2015
PetalCredit cards for people without credit historyNew York2016
Petram DataAI-driven consumer marketing insights and customer acquisitionDetroit2018
Platform ScienceFleet management platform for enterprises in the trillion-dollar logistics industrySan Diego2014
PolisAutomated door-to-door sales and cause-based canvassingBoston2015
PolyversePreventing large-scale cyberattacks by making operating systems uniqueBellevue, WA2015
ProsciaCancer-fighting pathology software for medical labsPhiladelphia2014
ProxyApp-based office entry that also addresses privacy concernsSan Francisco2016
PryonAI-automated enterprise workloads from the architect of Amazon's AlexaRaleigh, NC2017
QordobaDigital copywriter that synchronizes the style, terminology and voice for companies like Twitter and IntuitSan Francisco2015
Quantum MetricDigital intelligence platform helping companies identify their most profitable business opportunitiesMonument, CO2015
RenoRunBuilding materials delivered to a jobsite in under two hoursMontreal2016
ROYBIEducational robots teaching kids early-childhood developmental skillsPalo Alto, CA2017
Saudi Internet Health Application Technology CompanyOnline appointment booking with Saudi doctors in more than 100 different medical specialtiesRiyadh, Saudi Arabia2016
Seed HealthMicrobial sciences company using bacteria to improve human and environmental healthLos Angeles2015
ShopShopsGlobal marketplace connecting retailers and brands with cross-border shoppersNew York2016
Sigma ComputingCloud-first analytics tool from the former CTO of SalesforceSan Francisco2014
SilverfortThe first agentless multifactor authentication providerTel Aviv, Israel2016
Simple HealthOnline consultations prescribing everything from contact lenses to birth controlNew York2016
SisuOperational analytics for businesses looking to better understand their own metricsSan Francisco2018
SkylarNatural, hypoallergenic perfume from a former VP of Jessica Alba's Honest CompanyLos Angeles2017
SmartRentSmart apartments helping landlords cut operating costsScottsdale, AZ2017
solo sciencesMobile-first verification of counterfeit productsBoston2017
SpellBound ARAugmented reality platform for hospitals to simulate procedures and improve patient experiencesDetroit2015
Split SoftwarePlatform that allows companies to experiment with new product features among select end usersRedwood City, CA2015
Square RootsIndoor farming solution pioneered by Elon Musk's brotherNew York2016
Starsky RoboticsCreator of self-driving trucksSan Francisco2016
StratyfyAI-driven decision management and predictive analytics for financial institutionsNew York2017
SummersaltSize-inclusive designer swimwear and travel wearSt. Louis2017
The JuggernautSouth Asian subscription-based media and news starting at $3.99 per monthNew York2018
The RiveterFemale-focused co-working space in a post-WeWork societySeattle2017
TrusonaPersonal authentication technology that's creating a passwordless worldScottsdale, AZ2015
TundraZero-fee wholesale marketplace built for the little guySan Francisco2017
VersedVegan, cruelty-free skincare products from a breakthrough brand masterLos Angeles2018
Viz.aiAI-powered software that spots the early signs of strokeSan Francisco2016
WhyHotelPop-up hotels proving a viable alternative to AirbnbWashington, DC2017
Xage SecurityBlockchain-protected security for industrial operationsPalo Alto, CA2016
ZinierAutomated field service management backed by Accel, Qualcomm and Peter ThielSan Mateo, CA2015
ZippinCashierless tech company now powering sports venuesSan Francisco2014
ZyperMachine learning software helping brands like Lyft and Nike turn influencers into advocatesSan Francisco2017