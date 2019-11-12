Skip Navigation
logo

AiFi

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Steve Gu (CEO), Ying Zheng
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Industry: Retail

Pictured above: Steve Gu

An AiFi NanoStore
Courtesy AiFi

AiFi was born into the Amazon Go era, where cashier-free shopping is all the rage. The product of a married couple whose resumes tout high-level experience at both Google and Apple, AiFi's cashier-free solution is a system of sensors, cameras and AI-driven software for use in retailers of all sizes, from small bodegas to big-box stores. Notable investors include Greylock Partners, Cervin Ventures and TransLink Capital.

