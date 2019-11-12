AiFi was born into the Amazon Go era, where cashier-free shopping is all the rage. The product of a married couple whose resumes tout high-level experience at both Google and Apple, AiFi's cashier-free solution is a system of sensors, cameras and AI-driven software for use in retailers of all sizes, from small bodegas to big-box stores. Notable investors include Greylock Partners, Cervin Ventures and TransLink Capital.