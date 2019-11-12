Aisera is an AI-driven platform built to help organizations automate workflows in IT, HR, facilities management and customer service. The company claims that its multicloud SaaS technology can resolve more than 50% of customer service and IT support issues, while reducing the related support and service costs between 60% and 80%. Notable investors include First Round Capital, True Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Norwest Ventures.