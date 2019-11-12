Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Biogen, Kroger & more

Evercore said it sees another "strong, double-digit growth" year in 2020 for the events promoter and venue operator.

"We think Live Nation Entertainment shares have pulled back needlessly post-3Q19 report. It seems that the 3Q19 revenue miss (due to light stadium activity, which was misunderstood due to its outsized revenue contributions) despite the AOI beat, led to the sell activity in LYV shares. We would take advantage of this pullback as we believe another strong, double-digit AOI growth year is ahead of it, bolstered by the pending Ocesa transactions (we model a 1/1/20 close, but there could be a couple months of delays due to uncertainties regarding the regulatory process timing in Mexico)."