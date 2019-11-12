Skip Navigation
Founders: Kevin Gosschalk (CEO), Matthew Ford
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Cybersecurity, enterprise technology

Pictured above (from left to right): Kevin Gosschalk, Matthew Ford

Arkose Labs' fraud-and-abuse prevention strategy
Arkose Labs' AI-driven cybersecurity helps enterprises identify and stop a variety of malicious online activity, including account takeover, content scraping and fake reviews. Video game makers, like Electronic Arts and IMVU, are key customers that use Arkose to stop fake users and spammers from infiltrating games and harassing real players.