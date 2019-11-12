An Attabotics employee scanning an item at one of their "pick stations."

Attabotics is a 3-D robotics solution for fulfillment centers that replaces the traditional row-and-aisle configuration with a patented storage structure inspired by ant colonies. Using this new configuration, the company claims it can reduce warehouse needs by up to 85%, allowing brands to gain delivery speed by moving fulfillment centers closer to high-density urban areas.

Disclosure: Comcast Ventures, a division of CNBC parent company Comcast, is an investor in Attabotics.