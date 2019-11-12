Skip Navigation
Attabotics

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founder: Scott Gravelle (CEO)
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Industries: Transportation and warehousing

Pictured above: Scott Gravelle

An Attabotics employee scanning an item at one of their "pick stations."
Attabotics

Attabotics is a 3-D robotics solution for fulfillment centers that replaces the traditional row-and-aisle configuration with a patented storage structure inspired by ant colonies. Using this new configuration, the company claims it can reduce warehouse needs by up to 85%, allowing brands to gain delivery speed by moving fulfillment centers closer to high-density urban areas.

Disclosure: Comcast Ventures, a division of CNBC parent company Comcast, is an investor in Attabotics.

Key Points
  • Attabotics, a Calgary-based 3-D robotics supply chain maker, has developed automation technology that allows companies to store and handle goods more efficiently.
  • It applied the three-dimensional structure of ant colonies into a fulfillment system that is flexible, scalable and accelerates the shipping and delivery process.
  • The technology appeals to retailers and brands that are looking to place so-called micro fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas.