Founders: Mike Kisch (CEO), Tom Goff, Kirby Chiang
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industries: Health care, consumer technology
Pictured above: Mike Kisch
Beddr combines an FDA-cleared sleep sensor with a telemedicine network of sleep physicians and behavioral sleep coaches into a single digital solution to help people sleep better. The $149 tracker is worn on the forehead and measures sleep position, "stopped breathing events" and oxygen levels, along with heart rate and sleep duration.