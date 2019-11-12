Skip Navigation
Beddr

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Mike Kisch (CEO), Tom Goff, Kirby Chiang
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industries: Health care, consumer technology

Pictured above: Mike Kisch

A Beddr sleep sensor and related app interface
Beddr

Beddr combines an FDA-cleared sleep sensor with a telemedicine network of sleep physicians and behavioral sleep coaches into a single digital solution to help people sleep better. The $149 tracker is worn on the forehead and measures sleep position, "stopped breathing events" and oxygen levels, along with heart rate and sleep duration.

Key Points
  • Beddr is one of the many start-ups that has popped up to help people manage their sleep.
  • The company is hoping to get FDA approval next year for its Sleep Tuner sensor and is building out a medical network to diagnose sleep apnea, a common sleep condition, from home.
  • Sleep experts say there are no quick fixes for sleep, and some technologies are more validated than others.
  • In 2017 McKinsey & Co. estimated the sleep-health industry to be worth between $30 billion and $40 billion and notes that the sector has grown by more than 8% per year.