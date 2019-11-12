Lyft went pubic on Friday, March 29, 2019, with a value above $20 billion.

Brands are trying to get in on the Disney+ action, with cross-promotions by a range of companies, from a rowing studio to Big Gay Ice Cream.

Despite some technical errors, Disney's anticipated streaming service Disney+ officially launched Tuesday in the U.S. And with the huge amount of buzz around the launch, brands were finding ways to enter the conversation.

National offers included one from Lyft, which offered $15 of ride credit, claiming that a "quicker commute = More couch time." The credit was only available through 10 p.m. UrbanStems was offering double bouquets for the price of a single "in celebration of today's Disney+ launch," according to an email sent to customers.

A number of New York City-specific deals were also available, with a free Citi Bike ride in New York and free ice cream at Big Gay Ice Cream from 4 p.m. to close.

Tweets and blog posts also mentioned promotions with restaurant booking company Resy, fitness studio Row House and aviation company Blade, but those companies didn't immediately respond to CNBC to verify those details. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation of those promotions.