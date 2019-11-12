Cramer's lightning round: I won't rule out this gold company's stock

Smartsheet: "I've been doing the work on this piece for a while about all the too many cloud-based companies. That comes down to the too many cloud-based companies. I'm sorry, I have to put it there."

Kirkland Lake Gold: "Well that's an odd one because I do prefer Agnico Eagle ... or I prefer Barrick, but, you know what, Kirkland is a good company. I'm not going to rule that out and I do like gold. I've never hidden that."

Inmode: "If you're thinking about buying it, it is real speculative and it has had a gigantic run, and you're not early to that one."

Arista Networks: "That last quarter was bad. I didn't really understand it. I know — this is going to sound like I'm punting, but I very much actually, after hearing about one big data center contract that didn't seem to come through, I need to speak to management."

Amkor Technology: "It's not an expensive stock relative to its history, but it has moved too much, too."