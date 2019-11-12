Disney+ delays launch in Puerto Rico by one week, even though the rest of the US got it Tuesday

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, the first female superhero lead for Disney's blockbuster comic book movie business, and 'the most powerful character' Marvel has come up with yet, according to the company's president.

It's the happiest place on ...certain parts of earth.

Disney's highly anticipated Disney+ streaming service launched Monday with unexpected exceptions in the United States.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, the company said that the service will now roll out in Puerto Rico on Nov. 19 alongside Australia and New Zealand, a full week later than consumers there expected.

The delayed release to Australia and New Zealand was previously announced, but there was no prior indication of a delayed roll out in Puerto Rico.

On Sept. 1, Disney's official fan account, Disney D23, tweeted that the Disney+ launch in Puerto Rico would happen on Nov. 12, the same day as the rest of the U.S. CNBC was able to view the tweet Tuesday morning, but it was deleted later in the day.

On Sept. 22, Disney+ announced the service's pre-order launch for "consumers residing in the U.S." There was again no indication that U.S. territory Puerto Rico would be excluded from the platforms scheduled Nov. 12 release.

Some users from Puerto Rico who pre-ordered the service, as well as users in Canada and various other regions were shown an error message: "Disney+ is only available in certain regions. Depending on where you are located, you may not be able to access Disney+."

Disney declined to comment.

That wasn't the only problem with the Disney+ launch though. In the parts of the country where the service did launch, subscribers were greeted with error messages and had problems navigating the app and streaming videos. Disney said the errors were due to high demand, and it was working to fix them.