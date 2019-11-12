Skip Navigation
Disney+ is here: Take a first look at the app and everything you'll get

William Feuer@FeuerWilliam
Key Points
  • Disney officially launched its new streaming service Disney+ early Tuesday.
  • The subscription-based, ad-free platform offers viewers a plethora of family-friendly content for $6.99 a month.
  • Disney+ touts an expansive library of content from Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, not to mention Disney's own movies and shows. There are also original shows and movies exclusive to Disney+.
The Disney+ (Plus) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.
Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Disney officially launched its new streaming service Disney+ early Tuesday morning, becoming the latest entrant to the increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

The subscription-based, ad-free platform offers viewers a plethora of family-friendly content for $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. You can try it for free for a week. Subscribers can also bundle Disney+ with the company's other streaming services, ESPN+ and Hulu, for $12.99 per month.

Disney+ is available on just about every device you can think of: PCs, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, LG and Samsung smart TVs and video game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Disney+ touts an expansive library of content from Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and National Geographic, not to mention Disney shows and movies.

The company is also producing original content for Disney+ subscribers, including the much-hyped Star Wars spin-off "The Mandalorian" series. Disney+'s original series will roll out with one episode per week, and the company has announced several new shows that are in development that will premiere over the next couple years. As subscribers wait for new episodes to release, they can peruse Disney's backlog of content including classics such as "Toy Story," "The Simpsons," and "Frozen."

Unfortunately, there were widespread reports that Disney+ wasn't working for everyone signing up Tuesday, and many complained on Twitter that they were receiving error messages when navigating through the app or trying to stream a video.

In a tweet, Disney said it was aware of the issues and working to fix them.

Want to see what Disney+ is like? Here's a quick tour of the iPhone version of the app:

Here's where you can sign up for a one week free trial.

Source: Disney

These are just some of the shows and movies available.

Source: Disney

Users can customize their Disney+ profiles by choosing from a selection of avatars.

Source: Disney

Here's what it looks like to download content to view offline.

Source: Disney

Users can also reduce the size of those downloads by choosing the video quality.

Source: Disney

Happy streaming.

