Founders: Andrew Leone (CEO), Ryan Hanson
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Bloomington, Minnesota
Industries: Transportation and logistics
Pictured above (from left to right): Andrew Leone, Ryan Hanson
Dispatch streamlines local deliveries by connecting suppliers, businesses and technicians via nearby couriers who provide same-day service. They own and operate their own fleet of vehicles and manage a network of drivers in real-time through the Dispatch mobile app. The B2B delivery start-up is backed by several funds and investors, including Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund.