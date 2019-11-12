Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler is in talks to create original content for Apple TV+

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler is in advanced talks to create original content for Apple TV+, CNBC has confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Tuesday that Plepler's company, RLP & Co., is in discussions with Apple about an exclusive production deal. Apple TV+ launched two weeks ago, joining an increasingly competitive streaming market that now also includes Disney+.

Plepler was at HBO for nearly three decades and led the company as CEO since 2012. Under his leadership, HBO became one of the market leaders in streaming video with HBO Go and HBO Now. He resigned in February amid restructuring under new parent company AT&T and speculation that he would have less autonomy. Soon after, he started RLP.

His talks with Apple underscore the race for production talent among streaming players as the landscape becomes more crowded. Plepler is being courted by Apple TV+ heads Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who are hoping he can bolster the unit's lineup of high-quality content, CNBC has learned.

Celebrities including filmmakers J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg and actress Jennifer Aniston are already involved with Apple TV+. But with just nine new programs at its debut, Apple TV+'s selection is far more limited than its competitors.

Apple TV+ is a $4.99-per-month streaming service featuring original shows and movies paid for by Apple. It's poised to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video — and HBO Max.

— CNBC's Julia Boorstin contributed to this report.

