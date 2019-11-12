Founder: Kevin Wang (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industry: Enterprise technology
Pictured above: Kevin Wang
FOSSA's platform helps engineering teams at hundreds of enterprises, like Verizon, Uber and Twitter, use open-source components at scale, while managing licensing and security risks. Additionally, the company automatically generates disclosures and reports for enterprises, collected from raw license data across their deep dependencies. Top investors include Bain Capital Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners.