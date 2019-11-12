Jay-Z sent Rolex watches as VIP invites to his foundation's gala

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter has taken the idea of VIP to a new level — the billionaire sent Rolex watches as exclusive invites to his first Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, Essence reports.

Rappers Kasseem Dean, aka Swizz Beatz, and Robert Rihmeek Williams, aka Meek Mill, both shared their VIP Rolex watch invites via Instagram Story. The invites also included a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne (Jay-Z's brand, also known as Ace of Spades).

"Hov sent these as VIP passes SMH this rich s--t getting out of control lol," Williams wrote, showing off the Rolex. "I'm not joking lol."

Dean posted his Rolex as well, saying "Hov is on another level with the invite game. It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace."

The Daytona Rolex retails from $12,400 for the 40 mm Oystersteel to $43,700 for the 40 mm Everose gold version. The price of Carter's Ace of Spades champagne ranges from $300 to several thousand dollars.

The rappers' Stories, posted on Wednesday, have since disappeared.

The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, will include a blackjack tournament in which Williams is set to participate and a performance by Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, who is married to Dean.

Beyonce and Khaled Mohamed Khaled (aka DJ Khaled), among other celebrities are expected to attend, according to Roc Nation.

Roc Nation declined to disclose how many people received invites with Rolex watches, or how the watches were procured.

In 2017 (the most recent year's data available), the Shawn Carter Foundation spent 14 cents to raise each $1, according to IRS information provided by the foundation to CharityNavigator.org. CharityNavigator gives the foundation a 7.5 out of 10 score in that metric.

"Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family," Carter said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way."

Proceeds from the weekend will go toward the foundation's scholarship, college prep and professional development programs, among others.

