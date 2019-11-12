JetBlue rolls out cheap fares that come with fewer perks

JetBlue Airways on Tuesday joined other airlines in offering a basic economy fare: the cheapest tickets that lack perks like advance seat selection.

The new fare, called Blue Basic, follows similar efforts by major airlines to offer fewer perks that used to be free in exchange for the lowest fares on a flight and is defensive play against fast-growing, low-cost airlines like Spirit and Frontier.

Passengers who purchase the New York-based airline's basic economy fares will only be able to pick a seat 24 hours before the flight and also will board the plane last. Cancellations are not permitted.

When the airline announced its plan to offer the stripped-down fares last year, the airline's president Joanna Geraghty vowed that customers opting for these fares "will agree to some limits." She also vowed not to make passengers feel like "second-class citizens." All passengers will still have access to free Wi-Fi and be able to bring a full-size carry-on bag and JetBlue has more legroom than other low-cost airlines.

The changes are part of a revamped fare structure at JetBlue, the low-cost carrier's first since 2015. The New York-based airline is also replacing its Blue Flex fares with a fare called Blue Extra, which bundles a faster trip to security lanes, earlier boarding and more ticket flexibility.

Geraghty said on an earnings call last month that it expects the new fares to bring in $150 million in revenue next year.

"We're pretty conservative in the assumptions around the upsell and take rate," she said.

Executives at other carriers have said their basic economy fares work because passengers are willing to pay a higher fare to avoid them.

JetBlue shares were unchanged in premarket trading.