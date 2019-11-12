Made In manufactures and sells kitchen cookware for personal and professional kitchen use. Referred to as "the Warby Parker of cookware," the company's cookware includes frying pans, saute pans, stock pots, saucepans and knives, among other products, made of stainless steel and carbon steel. Their mission is to offer aspiring cooks "the means to achieve success in the kitchen" as a response to the proliferation of meal-kit services.