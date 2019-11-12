More than half of Americans don't have a will — this app wants to change that

Most Americans do not have a will, according to a recent Care.com survey. The biggest reason? Inertia. The annual survey found only 43% of U.S. adults have a will or living trust, and that number is much lower among younger Americans. Only about 18% of those ages 18 to 34 have a will, while about a third of those ages 34 to 44 have one in place. Overall, the No. 1 reason for not having a will was that most Americans simply haven't gotten around to it. Yet more than a few companies are looking to change that by making the process more streamlined. The latest effort comes from Fabric. Founded in March 2017, the company is hoping to make the process even easier by launching an iOS mobile app in Apple's App Store on Tuesday. Through the new app, the company aims to be a "a one-stop shop for family protection," according to co-founder and CEO Adam Erlebacher. Erlebacher, who previously worked as the chief operating officer for the digital bank Simple, says Fabric was formed out of his own frustrating experiences trying to set up a will and get life insurance. The app aims to make these complex processes "simpler and quicker," he says.

Creating a will takes just minutes

On Fabric's app, creating a will is free and can take less than 10 minutes, assuming you have some idea of who would be in charge of critical tasks, such as serving as a guardian for your children. Fabric's team worked with leading estate planning law firms to create a template that's legally binding. The company makes its money through its life insurance sales, Erlebacher says, so it's able to offer this service for free. It's worth nothing that Fabric's privacy policy does allow the company to share aggregated, anonymized data with third parties. Many apps have started to sell users' data, and Fabric's privacy policy, as it stands now, does not rule this out. When using the app, you simply need to answer a few questions that give you the opportunity to name beneficiaries and an executor, as well as lay out any funeral and burial arrangements. Fabric then helps you coordinate with your witnesses as well, so all you'll need to do is print it out and get together with the two other people you've designated, to sign off and notarize your will. You don't need to have the actual will notarized, but most states require you to include a document called a "self-proving affidavit" as part of your will. That affidavit usually needs to be notarized, which means that you'll need a notary public to be part of the process, when the will is being signed and witnessed. Usually the best place to do this is at a bank, real-estate office, or package-mailing service like the UPS Store, all of which generally have notaries on staff. Or there are even some online services, such as Notarize, which allow you to video chat with a notary. The Fabric apps guides users through a questionnaire to determine which services they may need. Once you have your will complete, Fabric also gives you the option of creating a "mirror will" with your spouse that parallels your choices for guardianship, beneficiaries and executor, saving you time creating a second one. While you can have a joint will, experts say that can be problematic for a surviving spouse and that having separate documents may be a better option. That's because joint will usually include a provision stating they cannot be revoked, making it nearly impossible for the surviving spouse to change the terms of the will to reflect life changes, such as remarriage or additional children. This quick, simple will can stand alone as your will of record, or you can use it as a placeholder until you get in to see an attorney, Erlebacher says. "It's dependent on your own situation and if you do have more complicated needs, you should absolutely go to an attorney and get some advice." If you have a blended family or a previous marriage, for example, you may want to seek out some additional advice on how to distribute your assets. So this is best for couples in their first marriage, with a child or two who are under 18 and may need a guardian. Of course, Fabric is not the only service out there that can help you create a will. Well-known legal sites such as RocketLawyer and LegalZoom also offer comprehensive services. However, both charge fees: $40 a month for RocketLawyer's services and a $89 flat fee for LegalZoom. Like Fabric, Do Your Own Will and FreeWill offer free, basic will templates by having users fill out a questionnaire, although neither company offers a mobile app. It's also worth noting that while online wills are valid, they need to be correctly executed and abide by state laws, which can be convoluted. So while you could create a will completely on your own, it may be a good idea to run it by a lawyer to make sure that there are no mistakes or errors. With the Fabric app, users can create a digital vault for all their financial account information that's accessible to their spouse.

Build a digital vault

The Fabric app also offers to act as your digital repository for all financial account information and documents. About 40% of couples say they would struggle to find and access family financial information, according to a poll Fabric conducted in conjunction with YouGov among couples 30 to 50 with kids under 18. Called Fabric Vault, this free tool allows you to keep a record of your family's bank accounts, investment accounts, 401(k) plans, IRAs, credit card accounts, wills and life insurance documents. The service links to these accounts and provides access to spouses and partners so that in an emergency, you're not searching for the information. To keep your information secure, the Fabric app uses bank-level security, as well as common safeguards such as two-factor authentication and signing out of the app if it's inactive. The app also has adaptive security features that learn to spot unexpected activity on your account and alert you if there are suspected issues, which Erlebacher believes is an innovative feature that will help protect consumers' data. The Fabric app manages the process of buying term life insurance.

Get insured