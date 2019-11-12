Founders: Maryam Rofougaran (CEO), Reza Rofougaran
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: Irvine, California
Industry: Telecom
Pictured above: Maryam Rofougaran
Movandi develops network technology designed to expand wireless communication and connectivity across the globe. The company provides 5G and other multi-gigabit networks, antenna technology and cost-effective systems to ensure that 5G millimeter wave technology can be broadly deployed in real-world scenarios building the "interface of the internet." Top investors include Sierra Ventures and DNA Ventures.