Founders: Christopher Molaro (CEO), Adam Pardes
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Philadelphia
Industry: Health care
Pictured above: Christopher Molaro
NeuroFlow is a digital health platform optimized to help mental health patients monitor their well-being through patient-generated data, like biometrics, questionnaires and journaling. The platform is a cloud-based solution that enables remote monitoring and behavioral health integration across the continuum of care, including psychology, primary care and pain management. They received early financial backing from a number of notable accelerators, including the SXSW accelerator.