Founders: Glenn Chisholm (CEO), Ben Johnson, Matt Wolff
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Newport Beach, California
Industry: Cybersecurity
Pictured above (from left to right): Matt Wolff, Glenn Chisholm, Ben Johnson
Obsidian Security combats cyberthreats across hybrid-cloud environments like G-Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox and Slack by using a first identity graph that monitors activity and automatically extracts accounts, privileges and configurations from applications and cloud environments. The platform sanitizes, normalizes and synthesizes this data to construct the identity graph. As a result, organizations using Obsidian can continuously right-size user access and privileges, detect account takeover and insider threats and respond to incidents. Top investors include GV and Greylock Partners.