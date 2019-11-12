Obsidian Security combats cyberthreats across hybrid-cloud environments like G-Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox and Slack by using a first identity graph that monitors activity and automatically extracts accounts, privileges and configurations from applications and cloud environments. The platform sanitizes, normalizes and synthesizes this data to construct the identity graph. As a result, organizations using Obsidian can continuously right-size user access and privileges, detect account takeover and insider threats and respond to incidents. Top investors include GV and Greylock Partners.