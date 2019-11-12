Founders: Chris Prucha (CEO), Joel Ong
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Enterprise technology, robotics
Pictured above (from left to right): Chris Prucha, Joel Ong
Origin creates manufacturing-grade printers that enable additive mass production of consumer products and end-use parts. Created by alumni from Google and Apple, the company's platform is designed to make commercial-quality products with higher printing speed and flexibility. Their 3-D printer, OriginOne, uses programmable photopolymerization to control light, heat and force to produce parts with accuracy and consistency.