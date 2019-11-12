Skip Navigation
CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Dan Porter (CEO), Zack Weiner
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: New York City
Industry: Media and advertising, sports

Pictured above (from left to right): Zack Weiner, Dan Porter

The Overtime Takeover basketball experience in Brooklyn, New York, May 2019
Overtime

Overtime is a sports network built for editing, sharing and recording sports videos, enabling high school and amateur athletes to produce their own athletic highlights. The company currently produces 25 original shows, part of which results in 250 million-plus minutes of viewership per month. Overtime is funded by top VC firms like Spark Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft Ventures and Sapphire Ventures, as well as industry leaders like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Key Points
  • Three-year-old Overtime Sports, backed by $35 million in funding from NBA luminaries such as Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, former NBA commissioner David Stern and VC heavyweights, is developing a digital sports network for Gen Z.
  • Its tech platform is built around producing action videos of high school athletes for distribution across social media.
  • Overtime videos are now viewed more than 920 million times a month.