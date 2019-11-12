Overtime is a sports network built for editing, sharing and recording sports videos, enabling high school and amateur athletes to produce their own athletic highlights. The company currently produces 25 original shows, part of which results in 250 million-plus minutes of viewership per month. Overtime is funded by top VC firms like Spark Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft Ventures and Sapphire Ventures, as well as industry leaders like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.