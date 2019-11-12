Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Papa

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Andrew Parker (CEO), Alfredo Vaamonde
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Miami
Industry: Health care

Pictured above: Andrew Parker

Papa's digital lander page
Papa

Papa connects college students to older adults who need assistance with transportation, household chores, technology lessons, companionship and other senior services. Additionally, the company's mission is to help "seniors feel young again," focusing on friendship and providing "freedom, friendship and an amazing day." Key investors include Initialized Capital Management, as well as backing from Y Combinator.