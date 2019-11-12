Founders: Andrew Parker (CEO), Alfredo Vaamonde
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: Miami
Industry: Health care
Pictured above: Andrew Parker
Papa connects college students to older adults who need assistance with transportation, household chores, technology lessons, companionship and other senior services. Additionally, the company's mission is to help "seniors feel young again," focusing on friendship and providing "freedom, friendship and an amazing day." Key investors include Initialized Capital Management, as well as backing from Y Combinator.